17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 451.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 90,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,345,000 after purchasing an additional 106,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $53.37. 6,889,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

