17 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.19. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

