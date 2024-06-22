16,965 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 76,632.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

