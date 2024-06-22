1,383 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $640.11 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $661.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

