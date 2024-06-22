11,921 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

