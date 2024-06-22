11,650 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 110,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 153.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 678,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

