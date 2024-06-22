11,260 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. 72,245,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026,090. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.