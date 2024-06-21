Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $470,812.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,795.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zuora by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1,629.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Zuora by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 740,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.