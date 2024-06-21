Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

