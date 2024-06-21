Zacks Research Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $25.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.25 and its 200 day moving average is $467.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

