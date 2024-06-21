Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 969,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

