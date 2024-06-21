Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 2,787 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DXCM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.64. 7,128,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

