Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

