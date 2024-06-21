Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $37.44.

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

