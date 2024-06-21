Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NRES stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.