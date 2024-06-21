Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NRES stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.