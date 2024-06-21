X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Gap Down to $25.13

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.41. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 11,170 shares changing hands.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.18% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

