X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.13. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 912 shares traded.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $663.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

