Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.19 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $85.49 million and $22.19 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 149,881,214 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 150,215,490.95830166. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.57750097 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3312 active market(s) with $23,106,295.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

