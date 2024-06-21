Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $20,983.98 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $20,983.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,712,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

Willdan Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $28.09 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

