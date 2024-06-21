WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.77

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 195935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$205.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Further Reading

