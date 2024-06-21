Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.11

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.89. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 9,480 shares trading hands.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

