Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.11

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.89. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 9,480 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
