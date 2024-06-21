Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 165,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,068. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

