Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. 318,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

