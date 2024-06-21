Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $77.30. 3,588,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,077. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

