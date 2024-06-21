Wedmont Private Capital Sells 389 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.26. 1,250,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

