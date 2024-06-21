Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,297 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 376,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,159,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. 2,597,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

