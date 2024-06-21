Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,579. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

