Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.62. 3,768,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

