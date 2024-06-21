Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 393 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 389,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,357. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

