Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 32 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $448.61. The stock had a trading volume of 147,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

