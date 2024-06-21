Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AON were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

