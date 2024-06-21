Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,594. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

