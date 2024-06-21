Wedmont Private Capital Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 656,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,077,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 10,283,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,906,918. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

