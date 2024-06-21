Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 175,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $310.67.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

