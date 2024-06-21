Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.12. 1,344,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

