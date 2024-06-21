Wedmont Private Capital Buys 830 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 322,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.