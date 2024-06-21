Wedmont Private Capital Buys 687 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shell were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Shell by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

SHEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,802. The stock has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

