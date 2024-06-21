Wedmont Private Capital Buys 229 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.47. 974,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.74 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.