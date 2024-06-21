Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,289 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $43.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

