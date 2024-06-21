Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 25 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,317.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

