WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

