WazirX Trading Down 13.9% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

