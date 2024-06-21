Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.