Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

