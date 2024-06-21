Walker Asset Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. 261,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,845. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

