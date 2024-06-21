Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.79. 1,867,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

