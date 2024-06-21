Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,515. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

