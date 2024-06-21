Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.93. 3,374,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,991,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,389 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

