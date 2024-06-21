Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 7,485 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,485 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,152.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,126.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,858 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,101.32.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,826.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00.

Wag! Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

