Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

VNO opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

